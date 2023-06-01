Portions of I-44 to be closed overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People driving down I-44 in the Lawton area on Thursday night and early Friday morning will see some closures.

ODOT said both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Rogers Lane and Highway 36 will be intermittently closed and they note the area of the roadway actually runs more north and south.

They say the surface work starts at 8 p.m Thursday. and goes until 5 a.m. Friday.

They ask drivers to use caution, or find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.