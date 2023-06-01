Portions of I-44 to be closed overnight

Expert Connections
They say the surface work starts at 8 p.m Thursday. and goes until 5 a.m. Friday.
By Jarred Burk and Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People driving down I-44 in the Lawton area on Thursday night and early Friday morning will see some closures.

ODOT said both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Rogers Lane and Highway 36 will be intermittently closed and they note the area of the roadway actually runs more north and south.

They ask drivers to use caution, or find an alternate route.

