Testimony heard as two murder trials enter second day

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 5 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -A pair of murder trials continued into their second day Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Witnesses were heard in the second degree murder trial of Larry Standridge.

He’s charged in the shooting death of James Cloud back in 2020 - and the state called on the State Medical Examiner who performed Cloud’s autopsy.

She testified on ruling cloud’s death a homicide, discussing that her findings did not fit the criteria for suicide.

Jurors also heard from a witness who, at the time of the shooting, was a Comanche County Deputy.

He testified on the discovery of a handgun from underneath a Lawton mobile home, along with the discovery of clothes and latex gloves believed to have been used by Standridge.

Testimony as also heard in the trial of Loretta Van Buren’s trial, who’s charged in the 2019 death of her husband.

Jurors heard from a man who, at the time of the death, was working with Cache Police.

He detailed the events that took place shortly after Vanburen called 911 about her husband’s death.

In addition, his body camera footage from the incident was shown in the courtroom.

It showed the man noting an entry wound on the victim, but no exit -- which he said led him to doubt if the death was a suicide.

Both trials is also set to continue tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

