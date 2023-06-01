Wanted fugitive arrested in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A top 10 most wanted fugitive was captured in Wednesday afternoon near Tucker Road and Highway 7.

According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, the man - whose name has not been released - was from Georgia and was wanted on several felonies.

He said the U.S. Marshall’s office contacted his office for assistance, and they had been tracking the man for several days. The Duncan police department’s Special Response Team was also involved in the operation.

McKinney said the man would not come out of the house - but there were no shots fired and the man was taken into custody without incident by the SWAT team and U.S. Marshalls.

