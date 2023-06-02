Duncan Regional Hospital partners with Murray State for nursing program

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Murray State College is partnering with Duncan Regional Hospital to give nursing students opportunities at their hospital.

Officials with both the hospital and college met to sign the agreement bringing Murray’s nursing program to Duncan.

The agreement will allow prospective nurses to pursue their degrees at the hospital, cutting back on the travel needed to get access to vital educational resources.

“Today we’re signing an agreement between Duncan Regional Hospital and Murray State College to bring two brand new nursing programs to Stephens County and all the surrounding communities,” Dr. Tim Faltyn said. “The idea is if you want to grow a quality healthcare workforce, you start where the healthcare center is, and that’s Duncan Regional, and we’re just pleased to be a partner with them.”

Dr. Faltyn said there are already 16 students signed up to learn at Duncan Regional but ultimately they hope to have 35 to 45 qualified nurses ready to work each year with the new program.

