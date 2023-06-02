A line of storms tonight, scattered activity continues into the weekend | 6/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A line of storms is currently knocking on the doorstep of our western counties. This line will continue to make it eastward trek over the next 6-8 hours. While it does appear that all hazards are possible (large hail, damaging winds, flooding and an isolated tornado) the biggest threat will be heavy rainfall over already saturated grounds leading to flash flooding concerns. The specific hazards will be 60 to 70mph wind gusts, quarter to golf ball sized hail and a very low tornado threat where a brief spin up is possible (mainly for western counties though). As mentioned, the heavy rainfall/ flash flooding concerns will continue. Many locations have seen over 2 inches of rainfall over the past 10 days. So with more rainfall on the way tonight (trending to see a widespread 1-3 inches from east to west) that will increase the flooding potential. Because of this threat, a flood watch is in place for much of Texoma until 7AM Saturday morning!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. It won’t be a wash out so don’t go cancel any weekend plans however keep in mind that you may encounter a thunderstorm or two! The coverage will be low, organized severe weather is not expected and not everyone will see rain.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s over the weekend with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Outside of showers and thunderstorms, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Temperature wise- we’re looking at near to just slightly below average through next week with hit or miss showers/ thunderstorms continuing.

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.