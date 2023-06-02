Man charged in 2020 murder found not guilty

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.

Larry Standridge II was charged with second degree murder in the death of James Cloud.

Prosecutors said the testimony effectively placed Standridge at the scene of the murder -- but the defense said there was insufficient physical evidence.

Jurors began deliberating shortly after 12:30 Thursday afternoon , and they came back with a not guilty verdict by 7 p.m.

Standridge is currently serving a 10 year sentence with the Department of Corrections, after he was convicted last year on charges of kidnapping, assault and battery and rape.

