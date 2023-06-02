Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged in 2020 murder found not guilty

After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.
After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.

Larry Standridge II was charged with second degree murder in the death of James Cloud.

Prosecutors said the testimony effectively placed Standridge at the scene of the murder -- but the defense said there was insufficient physical evidence.

Jurors began deliberating shortly after 12:30 Thursday afternoon , and they came back with a not guilty verdict by 7 p.m.

Standridge is currently serving a 10 year sentence with the Department of Corrections, after he was convicted last year on charges of kidnapping, assault and battery and rape.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow
Showers & storms again overnight and a low severe threat tomorrow | 5/31PM
In a release, officials say Specialist Luke Thomas Rhoades was found unresponsive in his...
Fort Sill soldier found dead after welfare check
Wanted fugitive arrested in Stephens County
LPD used a drone on Tuesday to investigate a fatal wreck on Friday night.
Lawton PD closes part of west Cache Road, uses drone to investigate fatal incident

Latest News

Stitt’s office says they are joined by 12 other Republican governors in committing to helping...
Gov. Stitt announces deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border
Two murder trials continued into their third day, with jury deliberations underway in one.
2 murder trials continuing in Comanche Co.
The National Weather Service named the county as a StormReady community.
Cotton Co. named a ‘StormReady’ community
Severe storms tonight and again tomorrow night | 6/1PM
Severe storms tonight and again tomorrow night | 6/1PM