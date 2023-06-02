Pop-up showers this afternoon, widespread storms this evening with chance for strong-to-severe storms | 6/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! If you want dry weather and some sun on this Friday, well you will only get that this morning as cloud coverage and rain chances will be increasing after noontime today. Warm and muggy conditions are in store with high temperatures topping out in the mid/upper 80s, though depending on the cloud coverage they could trend slightly cooler. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Widely isolated-to-scattered pop-up showers and storms will be the name of the game this afternoon. By the late afternoon and early evening (6-7 PM), a line of numerous-to-widespread showers and storms will step into our western counties. Storms will progress east throughout the first half of the night, reaching I-44 by 10-11 PM. Storms will then taper off, clearing out for the most part during the early morning hours after midnight. The western periphery of our viewing area will get the bulk of the heavy rain, as well as the best coverage for strong-to-severe storms. The biggest concern will be the aforementioned heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding, with isolated areas potentially receiving multiple inches of precipitation. As a result, a flood watch is in effect for most of Southwest Oklahoma until Saturday morning. Large hail of quarters and larger, as well as damaging winds up to 60-70 mph will also be possible with the storms tonight.

Showers and storms will still be present in some capacity through the rest of the morning on Saturday, eventually drying out with emerging sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will only top out in the low 80s with winds out of the north-to-south at 5-15 mph.

Occasional on/off showers and storms stick around for Sunday with highs once again in the low 80s. While rain is in the forecast on Monday, coverage will largely drop off as most will see drier and sunnier weather through the early-to-middle parts of next week. Highs will return to the mid 80s.

