Isolated showers and thunderstorms are on the table for your Saturday, turning more scattered for your day on Sunday | 6/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen showers and thunderstorms, some of which were strong, move through our area overnight, dropping heavy rainfall at times. Showers and storms are quickly pushing to our northeast, giving way to mostly cloudy skies this morning. The threat for an isolated shower or thunderstorm exists over the next several hours and into the early afternoon, as temperatures approach the low 80s for afternoon highs. Winds will be from the north turning east between 5 to 10mph.

A marginal threat for severe storms does exist for portions of Texoma just west of Lawton, with isolated large hail and damaging winds being the primary concern with the strongest storms.

For tonight, rain and storm chances will decrease, giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky as overnight lows dip into the mid-60s with easterly winds between 5 to 10mph.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will be present as the threat for showers and thunderstorms returns in a more scattered fashion. Afternoon highs will again approach the low 80s with a northeasterly wind between 5 to 10mph. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 60s overnight.

Rain and storm chances will continue into Monday, greatly diminishing by Tuesday and Wednesday, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the work week, with the threat of showers and thunderstorms returning Thursday and again into Friday.

Have a great weekend!

