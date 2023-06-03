Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department holds annual Fish-Fry fundraiser

PARADISE VALLEY, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Paradise Valley Volunteer Firefighters served up a variety of delicious meals in exchange for donations from the community.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this afternoon and was attended by many, with few empty seats.

Chief Tom Zivkovic said “Most of the people that come here, it’s almost like a little community reunion. Cause you can see when they see people they haven’t seen in a while, and they come here and visit. It’s a really good time. I just want to say thank you for the support from the community. They come out every year and I really appreciate it”.

For more information on volunteering efforts, visit Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s website.

