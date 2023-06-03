Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department holds annual Fish-Fry fundraiser

Fried fish, hushpuppies, and community fun are all on the menu.
Today, Paradise Valley Volunteer Firefighters served up a variety of delicious meals in exchange for donations from the community.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE VALLEY, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Paradise Valley Volunteer Firefighters served up a variety of delicious meals in exchange for donations from the community.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this afternoon and was attended by many, with few empty seats.

Chief Tom Zivkovic said “Most of the people that come here, it’s almost like a little community reunion. Cause you can see when they see people they haven’t seen in a while, and they come here and visit. It’s a really good time. I just want to say thank you for the support from the community. They come out every year and I really appreciate it”.

For more information on volunteering efforts, visit Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms again tomorrow night
Severe storms again tomorrow night | 6/1PM
After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.
Man charged in 2020 murder found not guilty
Wanted fugitive arrested in Stephens County
Stitt’s office says they are joined by 12 other Republican governors in committing to helping...
Gov. Stitt announces deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border
Two murder trials continued into their third day, with jury deliberations underway in one.
2 murder trials continuing in Comanche Co.

Latest News

We have seen showers and thunderstorms, some of which were strong, move through our area...
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are on the table for your Saturday, turning more scattered for your day on Sunday | 6/3 AM
After Hours 9: Lucavi
A line of storms tonight, scattered activity continues into the weekend
A line of storms tonight, scattered activity continues into the weekend | 6/2PM
The agreement will allow prospective nurses to pursue their degrees at the hospital, cutting...
Duncan Regional Hospital partners with Murray State for nursing program