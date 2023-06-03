Scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday, but drier conditions are expected by middle of the week | 6/3 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been a fairly nice day in Texoma. There were some morning showers in eastern viewing area, but the afternoon has had mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the 80s. Tomorrow will cloudier day compared to today. Morning temperatures will start the day in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will climb only to the low 80s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Scattered showers/storms will be possible throughout the day, and it is expected to be more widespread than what was received today. I still expect some of Texoma to stay dry tomorrow, but I would keep an umbrella handy in case you get caught in one of these showers. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow, but the scattered showers could cause some minor flooding problems since we have already received so much rain the past week. If you see any standing water on a roadway and do not know how deep it is, I would recommend turning around if you are driving a low-riding car. Showers are expected to clear out overnight into Monday morning.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with morning temperatures starting in the low 60s, and afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s. Scattered rain will stick in the forecast on Monday, but it will have slightly less coverage than Sunday’s rain. Rain will diminish going into Tuesday, but cloud coverage will stick around. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected throughout the day, but rain will hold off during the day.

Wednesday is looking like the sunniest day in the next 7 days with skies being mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a small 10 percent chance for rain on Wednesday, but I expected most (if not all) of Texoma to remain dry. Temperatures will warm back up to the mid to upper 80s with the return of sunshine.

The end of the week is still fuzzy as weather models are not in agreement on what will happen, but widespread rain could return to the area. Some weather models have Thursday through Saturday remaining mostly dry, while other weather models seem to think more storms will return to the area to end the week. After looking through all the data available to me, I am leaning towards a drier end to the week. We will keep you updated as we move closer to next weekend.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.