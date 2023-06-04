Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Choctaw Nation hosts community cultural meeting

The semi-annual event was filled with dancing, art and vendors
Chief Gary Batton discusses the importance of these meetings and pride within the community.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Citizens of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma and others gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton Saturday, June 3rd, for a community cultural meeting.

Chief Gary Batton and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. met with attendees and covered a wide variety of tribal happenings.

Batton shared a few things that would be covered, but also what he hopes attendees will take away from the meeting.

“I hope whenever they leave, they’re Choctaw proud. When they leave they know who we are as a tribe, why do we exist legally, culturally all of those types of things,” said Batton.

Batton added that this event returns every two years, as there are over 230,000 Choctaw Tribal members across the country that they visit.

