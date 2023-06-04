Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

“Cops and Bobbers” event bringing the community together with local law enforcement

Duncan, Stephens County, and Oklahoma Highway Control officers hit the lake this weekend, to get connected with the youth.
Local law enforcement kicks-off "Free Fishing Weekend" while connecting with the community.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
Duncan, Okla. (KSWO) - Local law enforcement officers started “Free Fishing Weekend” in Oklahoma in a big way.

The annual “Cops and Bobbers” event invites local kids to participate in a fun fishing competition and get connected with officers from the county.

Duncan Patrol Officer Jeffery Williams hopes the event has a lasting impact on the fishermen “Without the community, there would be no us. There would be no city of Duncan, no City of Duncan Police Department. I think that’s the biggest thing, if we get in here and talk to these young people and interact with them now. Hopefully, we can build an everlasting relationship and just have better relationships with our community in the future.” said Williams.

All participants received a prize, with the winning fishermen getting a bike donated by the local Walmart.

