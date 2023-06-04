Expert Connections
Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council is creating a creative space for kids

The monthly “Kids Arts & Crafts” event provides a kids craft for free
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council is advocating for the importance of art in kids’ lives.

Founder Desirae Schneider says she started the organization after seeing a lack of art programs for kids in the community.

“I think it means a lot to the community. Parents and grandparents are so busy these days. That no one really gets to sit down and hang out and do art with their kids. So I believe that this gives everyone the opportunity to hang out and just make beautiful stuff” said Schneider.

The council holds events for kids on the first Saturday of most months except for July and August. As well as a community art night on the first Friday of every month.

