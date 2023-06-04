Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council is creating a creative space for kids

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council is advocating for the importance of art in kids’ lives.

Founder Desirae Schneider says she started the organization after seeing a lack of art programs for kids in the community.

“I think it means a lot to the community. Parents and grandparents are so busy these days. That no one really gets to sit down and hang out and do art with their kids. So I believe that this gives everyone the opportunity to hang out and just make beautiful stuff” said Schneider.

The council holds events for kids on the first Saturday of most months except for July and August. As well as a community art night on the first Friday of every month.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.