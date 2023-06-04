Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Loretta Vanburen found ‘not guilty’ in 2019 death of her husband

Loretta was accused of murdering her husband, Terry Vanburen back in 2019.
Loretta was accused of murdering her husband, Terry Vanburen back in 2019.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A jury found Loretta Vanburen not guilty Saturday evening in the 2019 death of her husband, Terry Vanburen.

During closing arguments, Loretta’s attorney pointed out what he said were critical mistakes made by Cache Police Department throughout the investigation.

The mistakes listed ranged from failure to check the suspect for gunshot residue to failure to request Terry’s medical records,

Loretta said she feels she can finally begin to grieve her husband now that the trial is over.

”It’s been since 2019 and it’s still so fresh because of what we’ve been going through now we can finally grieve my husband and my kids father, and let him rest too,” she said.

Loretta added her belief that without her testimony Friday, the outcome would’ve been different.

Her attorney, John Zelbst shared his appreciation to the jury system for Saturday’s verdict.

”The trust that we have in the jury system played out this week in Comanche County,” Zelbst said. “These fine people heard the evidence, they weighed the evidence, they considered the evidence, and they did what they thought was right.”

The jury reached the verdict after hours of deliberation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.
Man charged in 2020 murder found not guilty
Wanted fugitive arrested in Stephens County
Stitt’s office says they are joined by 12 other Republican governors in committing to helping...
Gov. Stitt announces deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border
Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police
We have seen showers and thunderstorms, some of which were strong, move through our area...
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are on the table for your Saturday, turning more scattered for your day on Sunday | 6/3 AM

Latest News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are already forming across portions of Texoma this...
Scattered showers and storms are beginning to build across Texoma this afternoon, continuing into the first part of the week | 6/4 PM
Choctaw leaders held a community cultural meeting in Lawton this weekend.
Choctaw Nation hosts community cultural meeting
Officers headed out to Lake Humphreys this weekend to connect with the community.
“Cops and Bobbers” event bringing the community together with local law enforcement
The monthly “Kids Arts & Crafts” event provides a kids craft for free
Lawton/Fort Sill Art Council is creating a creative space for kids