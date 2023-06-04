“Red Cord” Organization recognizes local students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, local students were awarded for their essays bringing awareness to human trafficking and the dangers of social media.

The organization “The Red Cord” works with students in southwest Oklahoma to bring awareness to the dangers of trafficking.

Vice President Ashley Chapman says educating the youth is essential when facing issues like this, “It encourages our contestants to look into the issue of trafficking, but also to start to think. Think about what they could do in their lives that is going to mitigate the chances of them, or their friends, or their siblings, or those they are around, their peers, from falling prey to this.” said Chapman.

The contest received many submissions with three writers receiving a cash prize and being honored at today’s ceremony.

