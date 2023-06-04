Scattered showers and storms are beginning to build across Texoma this afternoon, continuing into the first part of the week | 6/4 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are already forming across portions of Texoma this afternoon primarily north of the Red River. This activity will continue over the next several hours as it spreads further south and east. While no severe weather is expected, a few storms may produce locally heavy downpours at times. Temperatures have already reached the low 80s for afternoon highs and will fall into the middle 60s overnight under cloudy skies.

Heading into the day on Monday, there is another slight chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across our viewing area, with afternoon highs approaching the middle 80s once more. Winds will be blowing out of the northeast between 5 to 10mph. Overnight tomorrow, temperatures will again fall into the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain and storm chances will taper down heading into the day on Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures will approach the middle to upper 80s with northerly winds shifting east between 5 to 10mph.

A slight chance of precipitation will return once again by Wednesday of this week, primarily in the evening hours, lingering through Saturday of this week. High temperatures will continue to climb into the middle to upper 80s and even low 90s by the end of this week. Not everyone will see rainfall as chances remain isolated at this time in nature.

