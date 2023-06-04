Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms lingers into your Sunday, with rain chances decreasing as the week progresses | 6/4 AM

The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns more scattered for the day today, under mostly...
The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns more scattered for the day today, under mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs again in the low 80s.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw some isolated pop-up showers and storms early on Saturday, that gave way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s by afternoon. The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns more scattered for the day today, under mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs again in the low 80s. The potential for severe weather is low, but scattered thunderstorms with a few heavy downpours cannot be ruled out. Winds will blow from the northeast between 5 to 10mph.

Heading into tonight, there may be some lingering showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures falling into the low 60s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5 to 10mph.

On Monday, mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will approach the mid-80s for your Monday, with northeasterly winds between 5 to 10mph.

Beginning Tuesday, precipitation chances greatly diminish, with very isolated chances on the table. Partly cloudy skies can be expected both Tuesday and Wednesday, before rain chances return again on Thursday. While a washout is not expected at this time, clouds will continue to build heading towards the end of the week, increasing the threat once again for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will continue to trend into the upper 80s and even low 90s by next weekend.

Enjoy your day!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.
Man charged in 2020 murder found not guilty
Wanted fugitive arrested in Stephens County
We have seen showers and thunderstorms, some of which were strong, move through our area...
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are on the table for your Saturday, turning more scattered for your day on Sunday | 6/3 AM
Stitt’s office says they are joined by 12 other Republican governors in committing to helping...
Gov. Stitt announces deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border
Derrick Harkless is accused of hitting a woman on Cache Road while under the influence and then...
UPDATE: Victim, suspect in deadly hit and run identified by Lawton police

Latest News

Many lake goers in the Lawton expressed the concerns about the closing of businesses around...
What's happpening with Lake Lawtonka
Scattered showers tomorrow, but a drier week is ahead
Scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday, but drier conditions are expected by middle of the week | 6/3 PM
Today, Paradise Valley Volunteer Firefighters served up a variety of delicious meals in...
Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department holds annual Fish-Fry fundraiser
We have seen showers and thunderstorms, some of which were strong, move through our area...
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are on the table for your Saturday, turning more scattered for your day on Sunday | 6/3 AM