The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms lingers into your Sunday, with rain chances decreasing as the week progresses | 6/4 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw some isolated pop-up showers and storms early on Saturday, that gave way to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s by afternoon. The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns more scattered for the day today, under mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs again in the low 80s. The potential for severe weather is low, but scattered thunderstorms with a few heavy downpours cannot be ruled out. Winds will blow from the northeast between 5 to 10mph.

Heading into tonight, there may be some lingering showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures falling into the low 60s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5 to 10mph.

On Monday, mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will approach the mid-80s for your Monday, with northeasterly winds between 5 to 10mph.

Beginning Tuesday, precipitation chances greatly diminish, with very isolated chances on the table. Partly cloudy skies can be expected both Tuesday and Wednesday, before rain chances return again on Thursday. While a washout is not expected at this time, clouds will continue to build heading towards the end of the week, increasing the threat once again for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will continue to trend into the upper 80s and even low 90s by next weekend.

Enjoy your day!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.