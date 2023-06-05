Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists

Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and hit five of 10 motorcyclists.
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and hit five of 10 motorcyclists.(KY3)
By Chris Six and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri has been charged in a crash that killed four motorcyclists Saturday.

KY3 reports 51-year-old Theresa Manetzke has been charged with DWI resulting in the death of two or more people.

A group of 10 motorcyclists were riding down Highway 39 near Aurora on Saturday morning at about 11 a.m. when Manetzke crossed the center line and hit five of the motorcycles, officials said.

Four people died at the scene. Police identified them as a 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted, and 61-year-old Linda Anderson, all from Aurora.

The other motorcyclists who were injured were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Manetzke told officers on the scene she had taken several antipsychotic medications around 9 a.m. that morning.

Authorities said she was asked to perform a field sobriety test and determined to be drug impaired.

According to the statement, Manetzke was placed under arrest and taken to jail in Springfield.

