Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Authorities investigating train derailment in Marlow

Train derailed in Marlow Sunday
Train derailed in Marlow Sunday(KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are currently investigating the cause of a train derailment that happened in Marlow Sunday afternoon.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. However, there was extensive damage in the area. The train’s contents have yet to be confirmed but City of Marlow officials say there were no hazardous chemicals involved.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta was accused of murdering her husband, Terry Vanburen back in 2019.
Loretta Vanburen found ‘not guilty’ in 2019 death of her husband
The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns more scattered for the day today, under mostly...
The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms lingers into your Sunday, with rain chances decreasing as the week progresses | 6/4 AM
"The Red Cord" organization advocates for Human Trafficking awareness in southern Oklahoma.
“Red Cord” Organization recognizes local students
After nearly a full day of deliberation, jurors found a man charged in a 2020 death not guilty.
Man charged in 2020 murder found not guilty
With the stores closed, lake goers don't have access to things like concession -- or gas.
Local lake goers express frustrations over business closures

Latest News

Pop-up isolated-to-scattered showers & storms this afternoon and in subsequent days | 6/5 AM
Pop-up isolated-to-scattered showers & storms this afternoon and in subsequent days | 6/5 AM
With the stores closed, lake goers don't have access to things like concession -- or gas.
Local lake goers express frustrations over business closures
"The Red Cord" organization advocates for Human Trafficking awareness in southern Oklahoma.
“Red Cord” Organization recognizes local students
With the stores closed, lake goers don't have access to things like concession -- or gas.
Lake Lawtonka Business Closures