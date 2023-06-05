Comanche Co. commissioners approve money for several organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County commissioners approved major spending on updates meant to combat large scale disasters.

$40,000 will go toward enabling an Emergency Management system which can go virtual during large scale disasters.

They also approved roughly $76,000 for county Emergency Management teams to get their hands on more equipment, medical direction and software.

The commissioners are also awarding more than $80,000 to further prevent the spread of Covid.

Including $64,000 for PPE at the Comanche County Detention Center and over $21,000 for COVID Analyzer Cartridges.

