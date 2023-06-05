Expert Connections
Comanche Co. commissioners approve money for several organizations

Comanche County commissioners approved major spending on updates meant to combat large scale disasters.
Comanche County commissioners approved major spending on updates meant to combat large scale disasters.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County commissioners approved major spending on updates meant to combat large scale disasters.

$40,000 will go toward enabling an Emergency Management system which can go virtual during large scale disasters.

They also approved roughly $76,000 for county Emergency Management teams to get their hands on more equipment, medical direction and software.

The commissioners are also awarding more than $80,000 to further prevent the spread of Covid.

Including $64,000 for PPE at the Comanche County Detention Center and over $21,000 for COVID Analyzer Cartridges.

