Fort Sill hosting hiring event

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is hosting several employers across the area for a special hiring event tailored specifically for veterans and their spouses.

It is happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it’s located at the Solder For Life Transition Complex, at 2502 Sheridan Road on post.

The event plans to connect veterans and their family to employers who value their unique skillset, experiences, and dedication.

Make sure to dress the part and bring your resume.

