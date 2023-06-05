Lawton city council meeting to discuss budget negotiations, other issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council is set to meet Tuesday afternoon for a special meeting.

They’re going to be discussing the budget, getting a recruiting service to help find a new city manager, and more.

Council is looking at using Strategic Government Resources to help recruit a new City Manager. The agenda item says they had the best value, lowest overall cost, and had worked with the city before.

They’re also going to discuss increasing the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Finally, they’re going to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year.

Council will end the meeting by going into executive session to discuss the bargaining agreement between them and the police union as well as the international fire fighters association.

