Lawton Community Theater summer camp kicks off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ‘Tis the season for summer camps!

Monday kicked off Lawton Community Theatre’s Youth Theater Summer Camp centered around Disney’s ‘The Aristocats.’

Kids between the age of 8 and 12 will be working on the production all week, until it all culminates into three separate shows on Saturday.

Lacy West, the show’s musical director, said this is her first time working with children in her 14 years of music education but thanks to an energic group of kids, she says she has no doubt Saturday’s show will be nothing short of awesome.

“It’s been alot of fun,” West said. “We’ve got a pretty small group. Alot of them are used to doing theatre, so it’s not new to them. They’re very excited, very full of energy. I’m really looking forward to getting to work with them, getting to know them, but so far I think we’re going to have a great show.”

Show times are 11, 2, and 7 o clock on Saturday at the LCT Theater on Bell Avenue, tickets will cost you whatever you’re willing to pay!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.