Man fatally shot while getting haircut at Texas mall

Police say two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the mall's barber shop and shot him “in cold blood." He was pronounced dead at the scene.(Source: KSAT via CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Police say a Texas man was shot and killed “in cold blood” while he was getting a haircut in a mall barber shop.

Two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the barber shop at San Antonio’s North Star Mall just after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Nick Soliz, the public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

Soliz says the suspects shot the victim “in cold blood,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but Soliz says police believe it was a targeted attack.

“Our victim’s getting a haircut on a Sunday at the mall, and two suspects come in and shoot him in cold blood in the middle of the day,” he said. “I think at this time we have reason to believe it is, in fact, a targeted situation.”

The suspects fled the scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them, Soliz says.

Police say at no time was there an active shooter at the mall. No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

