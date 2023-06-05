Expert Connections
Near-average temperatures with daily chances for showers/thunderstorms | 6/5PM

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the theme of this weeks forecast
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the theme of this weeks forecast. Daytime heating is going to fuel storm development most days starting after 2 in the afternoon. The threat will dissipate soon after sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Thankfully there is no forcing mechanism and little to no shear meaning severe weather is not expected. With that said, storms could still produce strong wind gusts along with embedded thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall.

Tonight will drop into the mid 60s with calm northeast winds. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. Outside of showers and storms, look for a mix of sun and clouds. East winds at 5 to 15mph.

Wednesday will see a bit more cloud cover as skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will again be in the upper 80s to low 90s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs, you guessed it, in the upper 80s to low 90s. Light winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph.

Friday could be the day where somewhat better organized severe weather is possible but confidence is low and uncertainty right now is high. We’ll continue to watch the trends/data as we get closer. Friday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Over the weekend, look for mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low 90s.

While severe storms are not expected, its still a good idea to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans this week or this weekend. You can track any/all storms as they develop with the First Alert 7 Weather App.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

