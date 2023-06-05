Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Okla. promotes ‘Secure Your Load’ week

Oklahoma Highway Patrol say some basic steps can avoid debris-based injuries, crashes and even...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol say some basic steps can avoid debris-based injuries, crashes and even deaths.(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several state organizations are working together this week to remind Oklahomans to “secure your load.”

Tuesday is National Secure Your Load Day, first declared in honor of a woman who was nearly killed by an unsecured load in 2004.

In addition, Governor Stitt declared June 6th through the 12th as “Secure Your Load Week.”

Oklahoma Highway Patrol say some basic steps can avoid debris-based injuries, crashes and even deaths.

They say in addition to securing loads, drivers should be mindful of the quality of their securing devices, and follow working load limits.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta was accused of murdering her husband, Terry Vanburen back in 2019.
Loretta Vanburen found not guilty in 2019 death of her husband
Officials with the OSBI say the inmate was discovered during routine 7 a.m. cell checks on...
OSBI investigating Lawton city jail death
With the stores closed, lake goers don't have access to things like concession -- or gas.
Local lake goers express frustrations over business closures
Marlow city officials said there were no injuries or fatalities reported.
Authorities investigating Marlow train derailment
"The Red Cord" organization advocates for Human Trafficking awareness in southern Oklahoma.
“Red Cord” Organization recognizes local students

Latest News

The event plans to connect veterans and their family to employers who value their unique...
Fort Sill hosting hiring event
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the theme of this weeks forecast
Near-average temperatures with daily chances for showers/thunderstorms | 6/5PM
They’re going to be discussing the budget, getting a recruiting service to help find a new city...
Lawton city council meeting to discuss budget negotiations, other issues
Comanche County commissioners approved major spending on updates meant to combat large scale...
Comanche Co. commissioners approve money for several organizations