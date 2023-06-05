Okla. promotes ‘Secure Your Load’ week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several state organizations are working together this week to remind Oklahomans to “secure your load.”

Tuesday is National Secure Your Load Day, first declared in honor of a woman who was nearly killed by an unsecured load in 2004.

In addition, Governor Stitt declared June 6th through the 12th as “Secure Your Load Week.”

Oklahoma Highway Patrol say some basic steps can avoid debris-based injuries, crashes and even deaths.

They say in addition to securing loads, drivers should be mindful of the quality of their securing devices, and follow working load limits.

