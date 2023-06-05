OSBI investigating Lawton city jail death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a death which happened at the Lawton City Jail.

Officials with the OSBI say the inmate was discovered during routine 7 a.m. cell checks on Saturday.

The Lawton Police Department contacted the OSBI to conduct the investigation.

OSBI tell us they’re waiting for the State Medical Examiner to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

