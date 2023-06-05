Pop-up isolated-to-scattered showers & storms this afternoon and in subsequent days | 6/5 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The showers and storms in North Texas this morning are expected to fall apart before noontime, but could still bring some heavy pockets of rain south of the Red River until then. Not a lot lot of precipitation around the middle of the day as most will be dry under a mix of sun & clouds, though a few light showers can’t be ruled out. Later this afternoon, daytime heating from the sun will provide lift and energy needed to fire-up isolated-to-scattered showers & thunderstorms. Strong-to-severe weather is unlikely, though some gusty winds and brief periods of torrential rainfall that could lead to localized flooding are possibilities. Highs today will climb into the mid/upper 80s with low 80s out wests. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Rain chances will dissipate as we head later into the evening due to a loss of daytime heating. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy and mostly clear skies with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Morning lows will fall to the low/mid 60s. A brief light shower and some sprinkles are possible overnight.

Tuesday will be very similar to today, as in that there will be some isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms where most will end up missing out on measurable precipitation. Highs will still get up to the mid/upper 80s with light northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph under partly cloudy & mostly sunny skies.

The rest of this week will keep isolated chances for showers and storms in the forecast each day, most will end up being dry on any given day. This week’s temperature trend won’t change a whole lot day-to-day, though most will eventually warm up enough this week to hit the low 90s by at least Saturday afternoon.

