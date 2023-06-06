Expert Connections
CNHA receives grant to improve homes for tribal members.

By Mark Lowe and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Housing Authority was awarded $2 million in federal funds; all for use to support home repairs for low-income tribal members.

This is the ninth year the CNHA received the Indian Community Development Block Grant, which serves 55 tribal communities across the U.S. and is a program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In total, they plan to do complete interior and exterior repairs in up to 27 homes in the next three years.

The CNHA’s deputy director said ongoing housing rehab is a necessity to provide safe and viable living spaces to tribal members.

