‘Disappointing’: City addresses ruling on officers fired over fatal shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton released a statement Tuesday regarding two former officers involved in a police shooting that left an unarmed Black man dead.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle are charged with first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of Quadry Sanders in December of 2021.

7News contacted the City after multiple sources claimed the former officers had been reinstated and placed on administrative leave. The City sent back the following statement:

City of Lawton Officials have received the arbitration decisions for former police officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle who were terminated for using deadly and excessive use of force in the shooting death of Quadry Sanders on December 5th, 2021. City Officials acknowledge that in both proceedings the two arbitrators sustained the former officer’s grievances finding that the officers acted in accordance with their training and within policy. Under existing Oklahoma law, arbitration awards are legally binding and therefore require the City’s compliance unless successfully appealed. City Officials are reviewing all options to determine whether to appeal the arbitrator’s decisions. While City Officials disagree with the awards and are disappointed with the outcome, it is important for citizens to understand that arbitration proceedings are strictly administrative in nature and that they are limited to administrative violations; and that both former officers remain under indictment for the shooting death of Mr. Sanders.

The City declined to say exactly what the arbitration awards were. 7News has filed an open records request regarding the awards and the status of Ronan and Hinkle’s employment with the City.

The police shooting of 29-year-old Quadry Sanders, an unarmed Black man, made headlines around the country after disturbing body camera footage was released in March 2022. The Comanche District Attorney’s office announced it would charge former Lawton police officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle with first-degree manslaughter for the “unjustified” shooting; the medical examiner’s report said Sanders was shot 12 times.

However, the City of Lawton has always made a strong distinction between the criminal charges brought by the state Bureau of Investigation, and the administrative investigation launched by the City. This contrast was stressed in a May 2022 statement by then-City Manager Michael Cleghorn, who said Ronan and Hinkle’s employment had been terminated in January following the completion of an administrative investigation by the police department’s Internal Affairs division.

Both Ronan and Hinkle are still facing charges of first-degree manslaughter in court. The judge presiding over their case was replaced in May after lawyers accused her of having bias due to seeing body camera footage while working as an assistant District Attorney.

