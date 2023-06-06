Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton high schools receiving major upgrades to playing fields

Lawton high schools are receiving turf fields for football, softball, and baseball.
Lawton high schools are receiving turf fields for football, softball, and baseball.(KSWO)
By James Wicks
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Practice fields at all three high schools in Lawton are undergoing major renovations including getting turf.

The football field at MacArthur is nearing completion while groundwork is still underway at Lawton High.

“We are just trying to improve the overall facilities,” LPS Athletic Director Gary Dees said.

LPS plans on doing nine fields in total, all high school football fields along with the softball and baseball fields. They hope to have all of them complete by fall.

MacArthur Head Football Coach Brett Manning said he can’t wait for the project to reach its conclusion.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am, It’s one of those things that we’ve hoped for this for a long time,” Manning said. “We are so excited to get these facilities.”

Officials say they also plan on getting new scoreboards and lights for the football fields and new backstops for the softball fields.

