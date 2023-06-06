Expert Connections
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail

The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his cell early Saturday morning.
The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his cell early Saturday morning.
By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the inmate found dead Saturday morning at the Lawton City Jail.

An OSBI official says the man was identified as D’wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

Shaffer-Parker was found deceased in his cell during a 7 a.m. routine cell check. Lawton Police Department requested the OSBI to conduct the investigation into his cause of death.



