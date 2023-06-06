OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the inmate found dead Saturday morning at the Lawton City Jail.

An OSBI official says the man was identified as D’wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

Shaffer-Parker was found deceased in his cell during a 7 a.m. routine cell check. Lawton Police Department requested the OSBI to conduct the investigation into his cause of death.

You Can Count on Us to keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.