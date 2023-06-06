Parks Jones: Interest rates costing buyers $400+/month compared to 2021

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors are out with this week’s housing market report.

They say there are currently 260 homes listed for sale in Lawton with an average asking price of more than $255,000.

Also adding the currently listed homes have been on the market for an average of 80 days.

Those numbers represent a big change from the 12 month average.

Park Jones says the average asking price will set you back under $177,700 while they’re actually selling for an average just under that, at about $175,400 dollars.

Meaning, sellers are getting, on average, about 98.7-percent of their original asking price.

Park Jones Realtors also say a typical loan of $175,000 has seen an increase in payments of $426 per month in interest, when comparing today’s 7-percent interest rate to 2021′s rates of 3-percent.

