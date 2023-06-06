Expert Connections
Staying in the low 90s most of this week with low rain chances | 6/6PM

Staying in the low 90s most of this week with low rain chances
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Daytime driven showers/ thunderstorms have popped up across southwest Oklahoma & north Texas. Similar to Monday, storms that form will have the capability of producing locally heavy downpours and marginally severe wind gusts.

Light winds are expected overnight which may result in patchy fog by sunrise tomorrow morning. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s and despite the mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, highs will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Light winds all day long from north to south at 5 to 15mph. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

By Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 90s for all locations and light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph. No matter what way you slice it or dice it, showers and thunderstorms will be possible again in the forecast for the afternoon & early evening. The showers will diminish and die out shortly after sunset. The threat for organized severe weather is low.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Friday night into Saturday we’ll see a better chance for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms where more organized storms appear possible. Hazards IF storms are severe would be quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts.

Showers/storms will stick around for Saturday morning but skies are expected to clear by the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

A blast of cooler air will move in by Sunday morning. How far south this front will go is uncertain but it does look to stall. Right now, expect highs in the low 90s on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound by Tuesday as we’ll soar into the mid 90s and eventually the upper 90s and low 100s by the end of next week!

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

