Warm summer weather with afternoon rain chances continue | 6/6 AM

Good morning! Today (and the following few days as well) will be a very similar story to yesterday. We will start out this Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and only several clouds, allowing for quick daytime warming of temperatures. We will reach the low 80s by lunchtime, eventually topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon. Surface heating from the sun will aid in developing some puffy summertime cumulus clouds, with some evolving into showers and storms later today. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Like Monday, coverage of rain today will be spread out across Texoma but the overall number of showers and storms will only be isolated-to-scattered. Timing among models shows precipitation starting out just a couple hours after noontime, lasting through the rest of the afternoon and early evening, then falling apart once the sun dips below the horizon. Once again, no strong-to-severe weather is expected but some strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning/thunder are possible with any storms.

Once the rain fades away tonight, clear skies will be in store which will cause temperatures to fall back down to the mid 60s early tomorrow morning. Winds will be calm out of the northeast.

Wednesday and Thursday won’t see much deviation weather-wise from today or Monday, though temperatures trends will see more and more of Texoma reach the 90° mark in the afternoon hours over those 2 days, with most of our viewing area in the low 90s by Friday.

Friday looks to be our best chance this week not only for coverage of showers and storms, but also strong-to-severe weather. I should let you know that the odds for both parameters aren’t that much higher than any other day this week and are still low overall, but it will be something to keep an eye on as we near the end of the workweek.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend with hit/miss showers & storms. Once we reach early next week, the Omega Block upper-level weather pattern will break down, allowing for temperatures to get into hot territory in the subsequent days.

