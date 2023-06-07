Food Truck added to Lawton Public Schools’ Summer Meal Program

Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools unveils new food truck as part of Summer Meal Program.
Lawton Public Schools unveils new food truck as part of Summer Meal Program.(KSWO)
By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools has unveiled a new way for children to get meals this summer: a food truck.

The newest addition to the already 11 other locations will be open Monday through Friday in a few locations.

The food truck will be parked at Kids Zone from 11 to 11:15 a.m. and at Elmer Thomas Park from 11:20 a.m. to noon.

The program is free and is open to all children 18 and under as well as those with special needs who are 25 and under.

The Summer Meal Program will run until July 21.

