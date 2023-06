LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has an update on their pools.

After less than a week, the Municipal pool has been shut down due to water quality concerns. The 35th division wading pool is also closed due to faulty equipment.

The city says they are working to address the problems, but it may might be slow due to these issues.

