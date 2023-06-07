Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

MacArthur High student enlisted into Air National Guard

Faith Cowart formally enlisted into the Oklahoma Air National Guard June 6.
Faith Cowart formally enlisted into the Oklahoma Air National Guard June 6.(KSWO)
By Haylee Chiariello and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A MacArthur High School JROTC cadet took the next step in her military career.

Faith Cowart formally enlisted into the Oklahoma Air National Guard June 6. She will begin basic training in October.

She credited the JROTC program for preparing her for this moment.

“It teaches you how to wear the uniform with pride and dignity,” said Cowart. “It teaches you how to make everything set up, and you learn leadership skills and responsibilities and duties throughout the JROTC program and I really appreciate that.”

She said she looks forward to serving.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his...
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail
A courtroom photo from April 2023 shows counsel for Ronan and Hinkle, two officers charged with...
‘Disappointing’: City addresses ruling on officers fired over fatal shooting
Officials with the OSBI say the inmate was discovered during routine 7 a.m. cell checks on...
OSBI investigating Lawton city jail death
According to Union Pacific, crews on scene Monday removed all derailed cars from the track
Marlow residents react to derailment disaster
The event plans to connect veterans and their family to employers who value their unique...
Fort Sill hosting hiring event

Latest News

Main Street Duncan appoints Brandi Johnson as New Executive Director
Main Street Duncan appoints new Executive Director
Comanche Nation Housing Authority receives $2 million grant.
CNHA receives grant to improve homes for tribal members
A photo of Marilyn and Charles hung inside of the C. Carter Crane Homeless Shelter.
Remembering “The First Lady of Lawton”
Four Stars Toyota and the Altus City Animal Control are partnering for a free pet adoption event.
Four Stars Toyota hosting Altus animal adoption event