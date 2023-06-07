MacArthur High student enlisted into Air National Guard

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A MacArthur High School JROTC cadet took the next step in her military career.

Faith Cowart formally enlisted into the Oklahoma Air National Guard June 6. She will begin basic training in October.

She credited the JROTC program for preparing her for this moment.

“It teaches you how to wear the uniform with pride and dignity,” said Cowart. “It teaches you how to make everything set up, and you learn leadership skills and responsibilities and duties throughout the JROTC program and I really appreciate that.”

She said she looks forward to serving.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.