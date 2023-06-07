Main Street Duncan appoints new Executive Director

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Main Street Duncan officials have announced the appointment of their new Executive Director.

Brandi Johnson will officially assume the role June 12, according to a press release.

The release continues by recognizing Johnson’s extensive work experience in managing and overseeing large scale events, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For nearly 20 years, Johnson has worked in events overseeing, managing and executing more than 200 large scale events, in addition to her local level experiences.

Johnson currently resides in Duncan with her husband David and their three young children. She oversees digital solutions for enterprise companies as a Client Partner at Whereoware.

In the press release, Main Street Duncan leadership expressed their excitement regarding Johnson’s addition to the team. “We are thrilled that Brandi has accepted this position and her heart for community and vision for growth are huge bonuses,” said Janice Schornick, Board President of Main Street Duncan. “We believe the program of Main Street Duncan is vital to the growth and prosperity of Duncan and with Brandi at the helm, we are excited about our future.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.