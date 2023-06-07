Outdoor pool weather continues as rain chances stay isolated through the rest of the week | 6/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We’re experiencing a bit of groundhog day syndrome with the weather we have seen so far this week, as we will get to relive it again today. Highs today will reach the 80s before noontime, eventually warming into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will be in the forecast later today due to daytime heating and a surface disturbance from the west.

As soon as the sun sets this evening, the last of the rain should taper out, giving way for dry and clear conditions. This won’t last for the entire night, as some isolated showers and storms will move in from the Texas Panhandle into western counties during the early morning hours tomorrow. Lows will fall down to the mid 50s with calm winds.

Most of Texoma should reach the 90-degree mark on Thursday due to mostly sunny and partly sunny skies. Winds will stay yet again on the light side out of the north-to-south at 5-10 mph. Following the dissipation of the morning rain chances, we could see pop-up showers and storms yet again in the afternoon. Instead of seeing isolated coverage possible across anywhere in Texoma, afternoon rain chances will favor more of our eastern counties.

Friday will stay mostly dry with generally sunny skies and temperatures inside the low 90s. Like on repeat, some isolated showers and storms will fire up later in the day. Later that night and into the early morning hours on Saturday, some storms could amp-up enough to approach the strong-to-severe threshold. Hazards will be on the lower-end of things if stronger storms occur, with concerns looking to be gusty winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. At this time, coverage looks to be better the closer to I-40 you are.

Isolated-to-scattered rain will stay around in the forecast on Saturday with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be different weather-wise, as nearly all of Texoma will be completely dry under very sunny conditions. Temperatures are expected to remain the same on both days in the low 90s. A cold front will move in to the Southern Plains heading from Sunday into Monday, cooling us down to the upper 80s.

The current upper-level weather pattern will break down early next week, diminishing rain chances as well as allowing for temperatures to soar. Some models are showing above average temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for the back half of next week, with some locations approaching or even reaching the 100s!

