Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.(Starbucks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing a key ingredient in their cold drinks.

The coffee chain is changing its ice cubes, replacing the current cubes with smaller “nugget ice.”

Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water, and the company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Still, customers should know that the nuggets do not melt any faster, and baristas are using the same ice scoop, so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks.

This small change is a big deal for the company, considering iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.

The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his...
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail
A courtroom photo from April 2023 shows counsel for Ronan and Hinkle, two officers charged with...
‘Disappointing’: City addresses ruling on officers fired over fatal shooting
Officials with the OSBI say the inmate was discovered during routine 7 a.m. cell checks on...
OSBI investigating Lawton city jail death
According to Union Pacific, crews on scene Monday removed all derailed cars from the track
Marlow residents react to derailment disaster
The event plans to connect veterans and their family to employers who value their unique...
Fort Sill hosting hiring event

Latest News

Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response
FILE - Professional wrestling legend The Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81, his family said.
The Iron Sheik, charismatic pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
DNA from drinking glass linked New Jersey man to 4 Boston sexual assaults, prosecutor says
Faith Cowart formally enlisted into the Oklahoma Air National Guard June 6.
MacArthur High student enlisted into Air National Guard