Stitt signs 14 bills into law

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed several bills into law June 7.

Among the signed legislation included a bill on school security and the Open Records Act. Senate Bill 100 would allow for certain information to be kept confidential, such as investigation into an act of terrorism or vulnerability assessments.

The governor also signed the Oklahoma Electric Vehicle Charging Act, which provides guidelines for electric charging stations and related subsidies.

Senate Bill 375 was also signed, which amends language concerning when primary elections will be held, and candidacy filing.

