Warming temperatures next week with showers/storms through the end of this one | 6/7PM

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Whatever is on radar currently will dissipate this evening after sundown. Skies overnight will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds. Temperatures in the mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow.

Thursday is going to be another warm & muggy day. Highs in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Light winds at 5 to 15mph. More convection could develop anywhere in the area tomorrow afternoon. The coverage is going to be much lower than what we have seen over the past 3 days but most are expected to stay dry.

Friday is going to see highs in the mid 90s and outside of storms, look for mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Light winds out of the southeast at 5 to 15mph. Storm initiation appears to be possible Friday afternoon and early evening due to daytime heating. The coverage appears to be isolated and most will not be severe.

As a dryline shifts east late Friday night, there’s a brief window where storms could become severe producing quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts.

On Saturday, storms may fire up again as a disturbance moves in producing large hail and damaging winds as the top concerns. I will be upfront and say there is some uncertainty with Saturdays storms given how the models are handling the cap strength. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday and Monday appear to be dry days. A cold front will move in but temperatures will have little change to them. Sunday will see highs in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Monday will also see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

The Omega block pattern that we’ve been under. This is where an area of low pressure is to our west and east and this pattern usually keeps conditions quiet with neutral temperatures, is going to break down starting Sunday. As a result, we’re looking at temperatures soaring to the 100s by the middle of next week.

Tuesday will warm into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be exactly at the cent mark under ample sunshine!

Highs beyond the 7-day appear to stay slightly above average.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

