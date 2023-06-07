Wichita Falls reaches milestone in potable water project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - The city of Wichita Falls has hit a milestone in their potable reuse water project.

Officials say since the project started, 10 billion gallons have been processed, filtered, disinfected, and tested at the City’s Resource Recovery Facility before being put back into a lake to be used as a drinking water source.

The program is a water supply strategy that was implemented following historic drought from 2011 to 2015.

The project keeps the water for future use rather than letting it go downstream.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.