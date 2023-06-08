Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a Tennessee woman died after being run over by her own car, which she had left in gear while moving a trash can.

Joyce Hicks, 81, was visiting a friend Monday afternoon in Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood. She parked her car on the street at the top of a hill, WSMV reports.

As Hicks put her car into gear to drive away, the car rolled backward into a trash can. Police say the 81-year-old got out to move the trash can and left her car in gear.

She fell to the ground while moving the trash can, and her car rolled backward over her, according to police. The car continued down the hill before coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

Hicks was taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the fatal accident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department says inmate D'wayne Shaffer-Parker, 25, was found deceased in his...
OSBI identifies inmate found dead in Lawton jail
A courtroom photo from April 2023 shows counsel for Ronan and Hinkle, two officers charged with...
‘Disappointing’: City addresses ruling on officers fired over fatal shooting
Officials with the OSBI say the inmate was discovered during routine 7 a.m. cell checks on...
OSBI investigating Lawton city jail death
According to Union Pacific, crews on scene Monday removed all derailed cars from the track
Marlow residents react to derailment disaster
The event plans to connect veterans and their family to employers who value their unique...
Fort Sill hosting hiring event

Latest News

Graduation shooting that killed 2 was targeted attack, Va. police say
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket over Miami Heat forward Kevin Love...
Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence opens presidential bid with broad critiques of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion