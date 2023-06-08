Expert Connections
Altus burglary suspect tracked down by police K-9

Alson Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase but was eventually taken into custody.
Alson Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase but was eventually taken into custody.(Altus PD)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police say they arrested a man on Wednesday night who is accused of several burglaries in the area.

According to Chief Tim Murphy, neighbors spotted Alson Harris, 42, allegedly burglarizing a home in the 1000 block of Elk Street.

When police arrived, Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase before Altus PD K-9 Kevlar tracked him back to a home in the 1100 block of Chestnut.

He was taken into custody without further incident according to police.

Harris is charged with second degree burglary along with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary and distribution of a controlled substance near a school/park.

