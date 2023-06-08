Altus burglary suspect tracked down by police K-9

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police say they arrested a man on Wednesday night who is accused of several burglaries in the area.

According to Chief Tim Murphy, neighbors spotted Alson Harris, 42, allegedly burglarizing a home in the 1000 block of Elk Street.

When police arrived, Harris is accused of leading police on a foot chase before Altus PD K-9 Kevlar tracked him back to a home in the 1100 block of Chestnut.

He was taken into custody without further incident according to police.

Harris is charged with second degree burglary along with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary and distribution of a controlled substance near a school/park.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.