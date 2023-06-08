Expert Connections
Former Commanding General’s granddaughter, author returns to Fort Sill to read book to kids

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The author of a recently released book returned to her roots, Thursday, to read to the children at Freedom Elementary on Fort Sill.

Allison Davis is the author of “Hope the Dog” a children’s book she says is meant to help kids realize that they can always rely on hope, the emotion that is.

Her grandfather was a former General stationed on post.

Together, with her grandma and the dog that started it all, they held three book readings in total.

Both women thank the Lawton Community Theatre for hosting the reading, but not only that, also for purchasing 500 copies of “Hope the Dog” to give to students at Freedom.

“It’s a real honor to be here today and give back to the community and Fort Sill where grandma is true icon in this town,” Davis said.

You can learn more about the book itself by checking out her website at https://hopethedog.com/.

