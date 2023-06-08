Fort Sill holds Change of Command ceremony for 3rd Battalion, 13th FA

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - There is new leadership at the 3rd Battalion 13th Field Artillery.

Lieutenant Colonel Elijah Ward relinquished his command as Battalion Commander during a routine ceremony Thursday morning on post.

He handed the reigns of the Red Dragon Battalion over to the incoming commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Tillman.

It all happened during a ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle, with families from both leaders in attendance, flanked by the soldiers of the 3-13th.

