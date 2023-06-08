Fort Sill holds Change of Command ceremony for 3rd Battalion, 13th FA

Expert Connections
There is new leadership at the 3rd Battalion 13th Field Artillery.
There is new leadership at the 3rd Battalion 13th Field Artillery.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - There is new leadership at the 3rd Battalion 13th Field Artillery.

Lieutenant Colonel Elijah Ward relinquished his command as Battalion Commander during a routine ceremony Thursday morning on post.

He handed the reigns of the Red Dragon Battalion over to the incoming commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Tillman.

It all happened during a ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle, with families from both leaders in attendance, flanked by the soldiers of the 3-13th.

