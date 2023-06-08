Expert Connections
Kiowa County voters head to polls for special sales tax election

Kiowa County voters have access to early voting in the proposed special sales tax.
By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting officially opens Thursday, June 8 for Oklahoma voters, including locally in Kiowa County.

Voters will be casting their opinions on a special sales tax for a new county jail.

Kiowa County Election Board Secretary, Terri Meinert encourages voters to take advantage of voting early.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early.” says Meinert, “This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,”.

Early voting is available Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Those who wish to early vote must go to the Kiowa County Election Board located at 215 North Lincoln in Hobart. Early voting is not available at regular polling locations.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to contact the Election Board at 580-726-2509 or by email at Kiowacounty@elections.ok.gov

