Pet of The Week

Lawton Gold Star wall will remember fallen soldiers

An example of what the Gold Star memorial wall will look like.
An example of what the Gold Star memorial wall will look like.(kswo)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Gold Star family memorial wall has been fully funded through fundraisers and generous support from the Lawton-Fort Sill community, and is now in the process of being ordered.

Vickie Flores lost her son in the Iraq war in 2007, and for the past three years she has been leading the project. Her goal: to make sure those who sacrificed their lives for the country, will not be forgotten.

“So my hope is these families will see this and they don’t have to do anything. If they just want to sit down, touch the wall, whatever,” said Flores. “It’s a healing process and it’s my goal, is to help our families heal from losing their loved ones in such a manner. And I’m continuing to continue. I keep finding ways as long as I’m alive, I’m going to remember our families.”

Flores said when families don’t move forward it can cause major mental health problems, and it’s important for them to get help.

“There’s so many families, and I know for a fact a couple of families that have not moved on yet, and that’s a bad feeling, that’s a bad feeling. Because for me I have to move on, I have to move forward. I have to keep remembering the sacrifices of our fallen. I think our hard work has been worth it,” added Flores.

The wall will be placed at what some call “Veteran’s Walk” in Elmer Thomas Park alongside similar memorials. It’s expected to take about a year to complete.

